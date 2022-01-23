MILLER, Constance L. "Connie"



Constance "Connie" L. Miller, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 17th, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Mary (Mitman) Ark. Connie graduated from Greenon High School in 1956. She retired after many years from Mercy Medical Center. Connie loved watching sports and was an avid reader. Connie enjoyed antique shopping and having dinner with her "Mercy oldies". She cherished time spent with her family and will be greatly missed. Connie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lee E. Miller; three daughters: Joy (Jeff) Kahler, Melanie (Dale) Monnin and Melissa (Bobby) Englefield; grandchildren: Kara (Jon) Borovich, Zachary (Stephanie) Englefield, Jeremy Monnin, Lindsey Monnin, Grant Miller, Megan Miller; step-granddaughter, Cassie (Marcus) Kahler-Johnson and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Norm Badowsky and her son, Richard Lee Miller and siblings: Linda King, Tina Lemmons and Timothy Ark. The family would like to thank the Ohio Hospice for their care and memorial gifts may be to: Ohio Community Mercy Hospice at www.communitymercyhospice.org or 1830 N. Limestone St., Springfield 45503. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



