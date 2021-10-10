MILLER, CHARLES

MILLER, Sr., Charles E.



CHARLES E. "CHARLIE" MILLER SR., 75 of Springfield passed away on October 5, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton, Ohio from complications of Covid. He was born on May 22, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of the late Floyd and Estella (Spindler) Miller. He was a member of the Springfield Freewill Baptist Church on Sunset Avenue and attended the Seventh-Day Adventist Fellowship on Bird Road. He loved reading his Bible and studying the scriptures daily. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He will be truly missed by his family and all who knew him. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and walking on the trails in Hocking Hills. Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 57 years, Barbara A. (Shellenbarger) Miller; his 3 children, Debi Miller, Kim (Rick) Blagg, and Charles E. Miller Jr. all of Springfield, Ohio; brother, Floyd E. Miller Jr. of Jefferson City, MO.; sister, Elizabeth Emrich of Springfield, Ohio; 7 grandchildren, C.J. Brickman, Brad Miller, Devin Miller, Cara (Scott) McNabb, Jared (Rhyan) Armentrout, Mallory Armentrout, and Cody (Melinda) Miller; 10 great-grandchildren, Brody, Jayden, Connor, Ciel, Madison, Aurora, Theo, Kiran, Sophia, Teagan, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Miller. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Charlie's life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Michael Stough II and Pastor Charlie Crider officiating. Entombment to follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



