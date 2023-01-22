MILLER, Catherine

MILLER (McGinley),



Catherine "Kay"



96, formerly of Kettering and Huber Heights, OH, passed away peacefully at WV Caring Hospice in Elkins, WV, on December 20, 2022. Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dean Miller, her precious son, Gregory Dean Miller, her parents, and all her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert Miller (Carol) and her daughters, Janet Miller, and Katherine Brown (Gregory). In addition, she leaves behind her grandsons, Kyle Miller, Keith Miller, Kevin Miller, Greg Luttrell (Jill), and Eric Brown (Carey), along with her great-grandson, Mason Luttrell. Kay also leaves behind many nieces, and nephews, whom she loved dearly, and special friends, whom she considered family, Edmund Sasak, Cindy and Louis Floyd, and Anita Dennis. Prior to her marriage, Kay worked in an embroidery factory in her hometown of West New York, NJ, where she took great pride in her skill as a machine operator. During WWII, she contributed to the war effort by working in a converted munitions plant. As a young woman, she loved to spend her free time roller skating. After she married Dean, Kay dedicated the rest of her life to caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a very charitable woman, who remembered the hardships of the Great Depression, and did her best to help others in need. Kay was a member of St. Peter Parish in Huber Heights, where she belonged to the Rosary Altar Society and participated in the church bowling league. She was a regular at Carroll High bingo nights and loved to polka with friends at the American Czech-Slovak Club in Dayton, where she was a long-time member. Kay will be remembered by friends and family for her kindness, her laughter, her outgoing nature, and her love of the Lawrence Welk show. There will be a graveside service on the morning of June 3, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the American Czech-Slovak Club at 922 Valley Street, Dayton, OH. Family and friends are invited to attend and will be sent details as the time nears. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations: WV Caring Hospice, 519 G Road, Arthurdale, WV 26520 or Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Ct., Enon, OH 45323.

