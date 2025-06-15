Miller, Bessie R.



Bessie R. Miller, 92, of Trenton, passed away on Monday, June 9, 2025 at Bickford of Middletown. She was born in Campton, Wolfe County, Kentucky on May 19, 1933 to parents, Ernest and Viola (Taulbee) Rose. Bessie earned her Master's degree from Miami University and taught English and Speech for Middletown City Schools. She was a devoted and active member of Monroe Nazarene Church for over 45 years, where she was an organist and taught Sunday School. She shared her faith as chaplain for ADK for 40 years. Bessie greatly enjoyed writing poetry and participated with the Middletown Poetry Circle for 25 years. She was proud to have a poetry book, titled Kentucky Roots, published. Bessie was also an active member of the MiddFest International committee. Bessie was a loving and prayerful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her children, Janice Miller, Jim (Pam) Miller & Sandy Miller Michel; sister, Norma Profitt; brother, Wendell Rose; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil Weldon Miller; her parents; and brother, Walter Rose. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 23, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 6355 Manchester Rd., Franklin, with Pastor Matt Hinkle officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to All Paws Matter, P.O. Box 694, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com