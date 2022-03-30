MILLER, Amy Sewell



Age 54, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 13, 1968, in Middletown, and lived in this area all her life. She graduated from Eaton High School Class of 1984. She was a homemaker and mother. Amy enjoyed reading, being out in nature, all types of music, decorating and family gatherings. Preceding her in death was her mother, Sarah McQuinn Sewell; paternal grandparents, Cecil (Martha) Sewell; and maternal grandparents, Albert (Sylvia) McQuinn. She is survived by three children, T. Dylan Madden, Aubrey Madden, and Ashley Miller; four grandchildren, Grayson, Mathilda, Freya and Dagny; her father, Jon (Becky) Sewell; brother, Jonny Sewell, sister, Tina Cruz; her partner in life, Larry Taylor; her cat, Leo; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be



Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dixie Highway Christian Center, 5287 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin, Ohio 45005 (Phone 513-420-9059), followed by services at the church at 2:30 p.m. with Brother Shawn Bowling officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



