Miller, Alma

Miller (Cornelius), Alma



Alma Cornelius Miller of Centerville, Ohio departed this life Monday, January 15, 2024. She was 91. Alma was born in Laurel County, Kentucky.



She was united in marriage to Arthur Miller who preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children; Laurie Miller of Centerville, Ohio, Carol Halley of Iowa, Charles Cross (Tammy) of Jacksonville, Texas, David Cross (Kathy) of Kettering, Ohio; one brother, Delmar Cornelius of Vandalia, Ohio; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Cross; and ten siblings.



Alma retired from McCalls/Dayton Press and was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle, Waynesville, Ohio.



The funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday at the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel in London, KY.



Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in East Bernstadt, Kentucky.



