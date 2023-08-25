Miller, Albert Werner



Dr. Albert W. Miller passed away on August 24, 2023, surrounded by his family. Al was born in Berlin, Germany on November 20, 1922, which means that he was 100 when he died. Longevity runs in his family, because his mother lived to almost 109 and his uncle lived to 100. Al was a longtime citizen of Hamilton, where he made his mark as an optometrist beginning in 1954. He was actively involved in the community for over 40 years, including acting in numerous plays for Greater Hamilton Civic Theater, being an active member of Kiwanis and the Lions Club, as well as being a proud member of Beth Israel Synagogue, where he had served several terms as President. Al was especially known over the past 15 years or so as a dynamic and impassioned speaker about growing up as a Jewish child in Nazi Germany and about the terrors of the Holocaust. Al had many friends and acquaintances in Hamilton from, among other things, the worlds of tennis, jogging, and power walking. He was preceded in death by his mother (Lotte Schoenemann), father (Alfred Miller), step father (Hans Schoenemann), brother (Bruce Miller), and, most notably, his wife of almost 70 years, Jane Miller. Al was especially proud of his three sons and their wives, Fred (Robin), Randy (Barb), and Ron, his five grandchildren, Lauren Kipfer (Drew), Deborah Raines (Mark), Stephanie Miller, Jeremy Miller (Kaylie), Eric Miller, and his five great grandchildren. Funeral services at Weil Funeral Home, Cincinnati, on August 25 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Shiva at the home of Fred and Robin Miller, 10522 Oakhurst Ct., Blue Ash, on August 26 at 7:00 p.m. and August 27 at 7:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the Holocaust and Humanities Center-Al and Jane Miller Education Fund, in Cincinnati; Beth Israel Synagogue, in Hamilton; the Freestore Food Bank, in Cincinnati; or the Fitton Center, in Hamilton.



