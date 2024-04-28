MILLEN, Edna "Myrenia"



age 80, of Xenia, formerly of Kettering, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024. Myrenia was born July 8, 1943 in Fort Wayne, IN to Haldon and Rebecca (Yaney) Payne. Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Payne. Myrenia is survived by her children, Erika (Philip Palermo) Millen, and Scott (Sarah) Millen; grandchildren, Porter, Sawyer, Wilder, and Josephine; sister, Rebecca (Ronald) Yauchzee, and several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, May 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Private Graveside Services will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



