Miliner, Bosie

Miliner, Jr., Bosie W.

Age 65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

