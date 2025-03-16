Miles, Anthony "Pounka"



Anthony Le' Miles (Pounka) passed away on March 7, 2025, in Dayton, OH, at the age of 43. Born on October 17, 1981 in Dayton, OH. Pounka's life was a testament to resilience and strength. After attending Trotwood HS, Pounka's career included machine ops, carpentry, and vehicle maintenance. Pounka was well liked by many in Dayton and Cincinnati. Always willing to help, provide advice and a known liaison. Known for his reliability and friendly demeanor, Pounka's stature, laughter, smile, comedic nature and Deebo hands formed a lasting memory in his community. He will be lovingly remembered by his mom, Stephanie Miles-Bunch, sisters Tika Miles & Renee Ardoin (Miles), daughters, Demoni Miles and Kennadi Yarbrough; son, Dshawn Hopkins and granddaughter Serenity Lee Plus special cousin Charmin Bunch and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Fred Bunch III, brother Fred Miles and favorite cousin (Boogie). Like his name, Pounka's legacy is unique in itself and ensures his memory is held fondly in the hearts of family, friends, real associates and as Pounka would say, the fake one's too! Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



