Mikola (Mikola), Victoria E. "Vicki"



Victoria E. Mikola (age 73) passed away at home in Colorado Springs, Co. on July 9,2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 9, 1949, to Margaret Mikola (Fleischman) and Mike Mikola.



After graduation from Greenon High School, Vicki was employed by the FBI in Washington, DC. She later enlisted in the US Air Force, stationed in Alaska and Italy; she held an AA degree from Sinclair Community College and worked in transportation at Wright-Patterson AFB near Dayton, Ohio.



Her interests included travel, volunteering at art, cultural and historical organizations. She also volunteered at libraries and as an airport ambassador.



Preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Amy Middleton.



Survived by niece, Angie Middleton-Raynor; nephew David Middleton; aunt, Dona Fleischman; cousins, Gail Hanger (Jay), John Fletcher (Joyce), Della Carr, Becky Fleischman, Julie Hannan (David); former husband, Ezra Dack



She will be missed by family and friends. Donations may be made in honor of Vicki to your local animal shelter or library.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com