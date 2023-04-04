Mick, Ronald E. "Ron"



MICK, Ronald E. "Ron", 82, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, April 1, 2023 in his home. Ron was born August 24, 1940 in Humboldt, Ohio the son of Everett and Dorothy (Myers) Mick. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Cascade Corporation after more than 40 years and was the owner of Mick's Flowers & Gifts for 28 years. Ron was also a dedicated member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene. For close to 40 years Ron shared his love for God and children as a Youth Director at Scioto United Brethren Youth Camp. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Jeanette (Eubanks) Mick; three daughters, Rhonda Jeanelle Cosby, Jennifer Belford and Julie Mick-Schalm (Lee Schalm); grandchildren, Seth (Jennifer) Cosby, Rhonda (Jake) Kiessling, Addie Cosby, Natasha (Nicholas) Lias, Nick Belford, and Madelynn and Mallory Schalm; 11 great grandchildren, Colt, Lincoln, Charles, Hazel, Brynnley, Violet, Paisley, Sage, John, Emma and Abby; four siblings, John Mick, Marilynn Eakins, Pamela Dabe and Christopher (Joan) Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Carolyn, Linda and Tony. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Lisa and Sandy for their kind and exceptional care. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5 from 4 -7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday April 6 at 11:00 a.m. in the High Street Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Ron lived his life for God and cherished his beloved wife, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

