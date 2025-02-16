Mick (Eubanks), Jeanette Ann



Mick, Jeanette Ann, 83, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, February 14, 2025, at Forest Glen Health Campus. Jeanette was born January 31, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Vivian (Blake) Eubanks. She was a passionate florist who brought joy to others through her beautiful creations at Mick's Flowers & Gifts, serving Springfield and surrounding areas for over 28 years. Jeanette was a committed member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene. She cherished traveling as a Diamond member on Royal Caribbean Cruises with her husband, her best friend, and the love of her life, Ronald. She loved spending time with family and devoted her life to cherishing her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ronald Mick. Survivors include three daughters, Rhonda Jeanelle Cosby, Jennifer Belford, and Julie Mick-Schalm (Lee Schalm); grandchildren, Seth (Jennifer) Cosby, Rhonda (Jake) Kiessling, Addie Cosby, Natasha (Nicholas) Lias, Nick Belford, and Madelynn (Sam) Rufner, Mallory Schalm; 12 great-grandchildren, Colt, Lincoln, Charles, Hazel, Brynnley, Violet, Paisley, Sage, John, Harlynn, Emma and Abby; one sibling, Candice (Chris) Young; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Rosemary and Raymond. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lisa, Sandy, Gail, and Jamie, for their kind and exceptional care. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the High Street Church of the Nazarene. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUENRAL HOME.



