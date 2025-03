Michaud, Jim



age 78, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on March 7 at St Francis of Assisi, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459, with a visitation being held prior from 9:30 am - 11:00 am. Burial at St Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



