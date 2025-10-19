Michael Tucker

Tucker, Michael P.



Michael P. Tucker, 87 of West Chester, passed away on October 11, 2025. Born to William R. and Margaret L.(nee Everhart) Tucker on August 4th, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio. Mike served valiantly in the United States Navy and was immensely proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed watching and cheering on his Moeller Crusaders, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and his Navy Football teams. An avid fisherman and outdoorsman who enjoyed life to the fullest. Mike was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Willian F. and Betty L. Tucker. Mike is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn (nee Smith) Tucker, children, Amy (Daniel) Tucker- Endris, Michael P. (Jodi) Tucker II and his granddaughter, Margaret M. Tucker, Casey (Lynn Rogers) Tucker and their children, Thomas (Amy) Knutzen and Philip (Morgan) Knutzen and four great grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. www.muellerfuneralS.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com