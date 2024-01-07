Michael, Rhodes



Michael Rhodes, age 44, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at his parent's home in New Carlisle. He was born on May 28, 1979 in Dayton, Ohio to Everett and Rebecca Rhodes. Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Andrea (Attwood). Michael is survived by his parents, Bud and Becky; grandparents, Harry and Dorothy Hammel; brothers, Steven (Meagan) Rhodes, Patrick (Kristy) Rhodes; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was a resident of Centerville, Ohio and a 1998 graduate of Northmont High School. He married Andrea (Attwood) on October 15, 2011 in Brookville, Ohio. Michael worked as a dispatcher for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. He loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart and was a committed disciple of His Lord and Savior. Michael loved reading and studying the Bible. He also enjoyed reading and studying history. He especially loved Early American and Civil War history. Michael loved competitive shooting and really loved the Cleveland Browns. He was always joyful and always had the ability to make anyone smile. Michael had an infectious laugh. Even throughout his suffering with cancer, he remained joyful and never complained. Michael is loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Michael's memory to the Dayton Gospel Mission. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road. Pastor Shawn Wilges to officiate.



