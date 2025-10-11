Michael Paxton

Paxton, Michael Joseph



Michael Joseph Paxton, 79, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2025, in Naples, FL.



Mike was born in Hamilton, OH, to the late George and Rita Paxton on July 2, 1946. He is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 58 years, Susan R. Paxton (Wiggins), by his daughters Shelley Paxton and Christy (Derek) Humphrey, and his grandchildren Shea and Cole Humphrey. He was the eldest of five siblings: Kathy Hamilton, Terry (Sharon) Paxton, Doug Paxton, and Dave (Susan) Paxton. Mike is also survived by a large extended family including in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Rita Paxton.



He graduated from Taft High School and earned both his Bachelors and MBA degrees at University of Cincinnati. For over 45 years, he led a remarkable career as a global marketing and business executive at companies including Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs, First Alert, Transport America, and many others. He also held several Board of Director positions at public, private, and not-for-profit organizations.



Beyond his celebrated leadership, Mike was best known for his wicked wit, signature laugh, and passion for life outside of the office. Before a massive stroke in 2017, he could be found teeing off on golf courses around the world; boating with Sue and friends on Lake Minnetonka; fishing with his son-in-law and grandchildren in MN and Canada; skiing with his daughters in the Rocky Mountains; and running sub-eight-minute-miles anytime and anywhere. He was a voracious reader of newspapers and biographies, and never met a Sunday NY Times Crossword he couldn't solve.



We have no doubt he's already playing 18 holes and sipping a Tanqueray Martini straight up with olives in the great beyond.



There will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mike's honor may be made to the American Stroke Association (www.stroke.org/donate). Any gifts to help future survivors and caregivers in this challenging situation are greatly appreciated.



