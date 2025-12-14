Michael Ondrasek

Ondrasek, Michael J.



Colonel Michael J. Ondrasek, 82, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2025, at 10:28 p.m., surrounded by his devoted wife, Karen, and his loving family. Born on September 14, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, Michael lived a life defined by service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to his family, community, and country. Michael graduated from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, in 1961. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University in 1965. His passion for learning continued throughout his life; he earned a master's degree in computer science from Purdue University in 1967 and a master's degree in systems management from the University of Southern California in 1971. His military education was extensive and distinguished. He completed Squadron Officer School in 1969; Air Command and Staff College in 1973; the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in 1977; Naval Command and Staff College-where he graduated with distinction-in 1979; and the Air War College in 1982. Colonel Ondrasek served his nation with honor in the United States Air Force for 28 years, including service during Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium and held numerous leadership roles throughout his career. He was promoted to Colonel on May 1, 1986, with the same date of rank. His exceptional service earned him multiple military decorations, including the Legion of Merit; the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster; the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster; and the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster. After retiring from the Air Force in 1993, Michael continued to give back through education. He taught at Stebbins High School for 10 years before retiring and later at Wright State University, where he retired once again-this time leaving a legacy of mentorship and inspiration for countless students. Michael's commitment to service extended well beyond his military and academic careers. He was a proud and active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Military Officers Association of America. In the late 1970s, he founded Boy Scout Troop 218 in Hampton, Virginia, serving as Scoutmaster. Under his leadership, the troop flourished and saw many young men achieve the rank of Eagle Scout-an accomplishment he regarded with deep pride. He went on to serve for many years as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 85 in Beavercreek, Ohio, Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcia Ondrasek; his parents, Emil S. Ondrasek and Anna M. (Dziak) Zamiska; his brother, Emil Ondrasek; his sister, Maryann (Ondrasek) Carney; and his son, Trenton Aldrich. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen (Parker) Ondrasek; his children Susan (Joe) Horstman, Michael (Heather) Ondrasek, Marie (Rob) Kinney, and Holly Foster and her fiancé James Meadows. He leaves behind many grandchildren who adored him: Ben (Melissa) Horstman; Alex (Taylor) Schlaifer; Rachel Schlaifer; Zach (Tosha) Aldrich; Haley (Yianni) Laventzis; Chelsie Miller and fiancé Dylan Simpson; Hannah, Matt, and Sam Kinney; Anthony Kimble; Christy Foster; Jordan Crace; Libby Aldrich; Marcia Ondrasek; and Ravyn, Phoenyx, and James Meadows. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Colonel Michael J. Ondrasek will be remembered for his integrity, his unwavering faith, his love of learning, and his profound commitment service. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend. His legacy lives on in every life he touched. Visitation for Michael will be Wednesday, December 17, 2025, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 10:30am at St. Luke Catholic Church followed by a luncheon.



