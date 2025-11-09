Michael McEnaney

McEnaney, Michael Joseph



McEnaney, Michael Joseph, 73, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 2, 2025, after a long battle. Michael was born February 14, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of William and Eleanor (Grieb) McEnaney. He retired from Navistar after more than 30 years. Survivors include his wife, Kathrine "Kathi" (Tilson) McEnaney; daughter, Kelli McEnaney; stepdaughter, Ashley Conley; two grandchildren, Daveon and Kole; four step grandchildren, Tristan, Hunter, Jimmy, Jr. and Chloe; two siblings, Kathleen Chapman and Will (Cindy) McEnaney; sister-in-law, Mitzi McEnaney; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick and Thomas; and sister-in-law, Delores. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



