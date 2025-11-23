Michael Malone

Malone, Michael James



Michael James Malone, born on Dec. 31, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 20, at his home surrounded by his family.



Mike's parents were Robert Malone and Maxine (Powell) Malone and they preceded him in death as did his beloved sister, Teresa Straley. He is survived by his wife, Gayle (Norris) Trollinger, his precious daughters, Kirsten (Kiki) Elizabeth Malone (Hunter Mossman) and Michaela Ann Hale (Ryan) and stepdaughters Abigail Patricia Trollinger (Daniel Hatch) and Rebekah Kathleen Trollinger (Ahmed Khanani), four grandchildren Millie Hatch, Eloise Hatch, Safina Khanani and Keenu Khanani and nephews Jimmy Straley (Carolyn) and Chad Straley (Jessica).



Mike graduated from Springfield Catholic High School and was a member of the 1963 undefeated Catholic Central Tornados football team. He graduated from St. Joseph's College cum laude in 1970 and earned his juris doctorate degree from Ohio Northern University in 1973.



Mike received his law degree in 1973 and after a brief stint at the Kissel Company in Springfield, was hired at Oxley Law in Findlay, OH where he practiced law for 50 years and was eventually appointed senior partner of Oxley, Malone, Hollister, Speath, and Warren. He held an AV Preeminent rating, which is the highest peer rating standard for professional excellence and ethical standards, and was a Gold Client Champion on Martindale-Hubbell.



Mike was well-known in northwest Ohio as an exceptional attorney who always fought for his clients. His specialty areas included general civil and trial practice, criminal defense, insurance, negligence, family, and medical malpractice. Clients knew that if Mike was representing them, they were in good hands.



Mike loved his God and was forever thankful that God's grace was extended to him. He looked forward to seeing Jesus and joining sister Terri in heaven. His favorite verse was Job 19:25-26. He was a member of Living Hope Church.



Mike loved his family and was beloved by each of them. He supported them through all of life's challenges and would drop everything to be with them. Each one can share times when he came to their rescue. He did it because he loved them. It was as simple as that.



Mike was bigger than life. He was the consummate extrovert and loved to share tall tales to whomever would listen. He spent time with friends whenever possible and would be the last one to leave an event.



And Mike loved cars - fast cars. He rebuilt his 1957 Chevy Bel Air with his own hands and it was a Findlay car show regular (including the "your car is on fire" event). He owned a collection of fast cars and would offer the ultimate insult by telling you your car "would not blow the hat off your head." He also built most of his house and loved woodworking and construction work. His answer to "how many drills do you need?" was "one more than you have" and his shop gives evidence of many trips to Lowes.



Mike, his bigger than life persona and his love for God and his family will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mike to the Findlay City Mission or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff of Bridge Home Health and Hospice for the care they provided. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com



