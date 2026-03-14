Michael Hagler

Hagler, Michael Dwayne "Michael Marsay"



Michael D. Hagler, also known to many as Michael Marsay, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 5, 2026. He was born on November 2, 1962. Michael resided at 2223 Devue Circle, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Hagler, his father, Sylvester Hagler Sr., and his younger brother, Shawn Hagler. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving siblings Sylvester Hagler Jr., Curtis Hagler, Andre Hagler, Tracy Hagler, Denise Smith, and Stacey Simon (husband Kevin Simon), along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who loved him dearly. Michael was known for his outgoing personality, his humor, and his ability to make people laugh. He touched many lives and was loved by those who knew him.



He also spent many years connected with Target Church, where he shared time with the church community. The Hagler family appreciates all of the kindness, prayers, and support as they remember and honor Michael's life.



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