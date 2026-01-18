Ganey, Michael



Michael Ganey, 78, passed away on December 27, 2025, in Charleston, South Carolina. A 1966 graduate of Chaminade High School, he proudly served in the the United States Air Force. As a Master Carpenter, he devoted many years to restoring historic homes, churches, and businesses. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Martha; children Nicholas (Laura,) Bryan, and Libbylyn; grandchildren Jonathan, Richard and Jennifer; sisters Tama and Terry (Robert) and his dear friend Rauland D. Pollard. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth "Jo" Thielen and her husband Donald Thielen. Share your remembrances and photos online at Ganey.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com