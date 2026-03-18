Michael Eviston

Eviston, Michael Joseph "Mike"



Age 72, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2026, surrounded by his family. Born on April 7, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, to William and Lorraine Eviston. Mike grew up in Fairborn, Ohio before making Beavercreek, Ohio his home for many years. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life Lynn, with over 40 years of love and laughter shared together. God, his wife and best friend, children, and grandchildren were his North Stars and driving purpose. Together they built a life filled with faith, family, outdoor adventures, Irish music, and philosophical intellect. Mike graduated from Fairborn High School, Wright State University, and The University of Dayton, was an Old Crows Hall of Fame inductee, and member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He excelled in his career as an Electronic Warfare Engineer serving the United States Air Force, and as President of Wright Dayton Group, LLC. Famous for his innovative contributions and leadership, he mentored countless colleagues and advanced projects in aerospace and systems engineering. Known for his brilliant mind, warm smile, adventurous spirit, kindness, and quick sense of humor, Mike had an incredible way of making this world a far better place. He was the proud coach of his children in BYSA Softball, known for his luck with rolling of doubles in backgammon, and was the first to bring out the cornhole boards at any gathering. His generous spirit and dynamic personality always made each person feel special. Each of his four children prided themselves on believing they were their father's favorite – he went above and beyond in unconditionally loving each of his children and the additional four he was gifted through marriage. Mike was preceded in death by his parents William and Lorraine Eviston, and brother Patrick Eviston. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn (Steffen) Eviston, his children Eric and Erica (Eviston) Meyer, Dan and Meagan (Eviston) Phillips, Connor and Maggie (Seis) Eviston, Ryan and Gabrielle (Eviston) Albers, and his 6 beautiful grandchildren Lorraine, Graham, William, Evelyn, Cohan, and Josephine; his brothers and sisters, extended family, and many dear friends, and loved ones who will miss him eternally. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, 20 March 2026 at St Luke Catholic Church, Beavercreek Ohio. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 19 March 2026 at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Ohio from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors and St. Vincent De Paul. Mike lived a beautiful life full of faith, love, and adventure and will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. Forever in our hearts.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com