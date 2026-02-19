Michael Dds

Kinser DDS, Michael Dean "Mike"



On February 15, 2026, Michael Kinser DDS of Middletown, Ohio passed away at the age of 74 after a year-long battle of cancer. Michael was born in Middletown, Ohio. Mike attended Miami University and graduated in 1973 and went on to Ohio State Dental School and graduated in 1976. He dedicated more than 50 years to caring for his patients as a trusted dentist in Middletown. Mike was a devoted family man. He is survived by his loving wife Chris Merritt Kinser, his parents Joyce and Ralph Kinser, sisters Becky Sewell (Jon), Robyne Kinser Goates. Daughters Erica Kempka (Keith) Kristin Kramer (Robert), Stepson Michael Sprague (Ashlie), Stepdaughter Megan Esposito (Justin). He was blessed with 10 grandchildren Emma Sprague, Parker Sprague, Carter Esposito, Paislee Esposito, Jett Esposito, Ryker Wiefering, Kinser Wiefering, Aiden Kramer, Blythe Kempka, Kase Kempka. Mother-in-Law Carol Merritt, Cousin Bob Fairchild {Nancy} and many more cousins. Mike will be remembered for his dedication to his profession and deep love for his family and the Ohio State Buckeyes and just the kindest person to everyone. His legacy of care and commitment will live on in the many lives he's touched. Services will be held at Quest Church 6933 Hendrickson Rd Middletown Ohio on Feb 28 from 11:00 to 12:15. A celebration of life will follow at the church from 12:15 to 2. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to SPCA and or Ohio State Dental School.



