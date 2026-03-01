Michael Cunningham

Cunningham, Michael Joseph "Mike"



Michael Joseph Cunningham, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2026 at the age of 84, surrounded by his family and an abundance of love.



Born in Dayton and raised on a farm in Bellbrook, Mike's early years taught him the value of hard work, integrity and the importance of family. He attended Chaminade High School before earning his degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton. Mike began his professional career at Mound Laboratories and later co-founded Image Industries Inc., a graphics company that was based in Miamisburg.



In 1964, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Joanne (Krul), beginning a 61-year love story marked by deep devotion and partnership. Together they raised their family in the home where Mike's grandparents once lived - a house filled with history and happiness.



Mike will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He was a role model to each of his children and grandchildren in their personal lives as well as an inspiration as they pursued their academic and professional careers in the sciences and business.



He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne, his children, Colleen and Michael J. II (Debbie), his cherished grandchildren Rebecca (Howl Bean), Michael J. III (Jessica), Margaret, Cora, and Jonah, his great-grandchildren Kylie, Lincoln, and Emerson and sister Mary. He also leaves behind much-loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his beloved son Patrick, daughter Carey and son-in-law Rob Gabriel.



Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of Mike's life on Friday, March 6th from 3:30-6:00pm at Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton.



If you wish donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association.



