Michael Combs

Combs, Michael Ray



Michael Ray Combs, 65, of Winder, Georgia, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 28, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary (Brown) Combs; his sons, Jared, Justin, and Jason; and his daughter-in-law, Megan. He leaves behind two cherished granddaughters, Eliza (10) and Charlotte (8), as well as his siblings, Llana, Sharon, Tim, and Heather. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A private service in celebration of Mike's life will be held in Dayton on December 17th.



Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, Ga., 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com