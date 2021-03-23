MICHAEL, Breck E.
Breck E. Michael, 73, of London, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in his residence. Born February 8, 1948, in Greenfield, he was a son of Delores (King) and Ralph Michael. A U.S. Navy
veteran, Breck was a dispatcher for London Police Department for 32 years, had worked for the Madison County Sheriff's
Office for over 30 years and was a Madison County Municipal Court Probation Officer for nine years. A member of the
London Church of Christ in Christian Union, the BSSA, he was also a longtime member of the Mid-Ohio Chapter of HOG and had served on the Madison County Veteran's Service
Commission for 23 years.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years Carmen (Dowler) Michael, son Dustin (Kathryn) Michael and their daughters Emma and Ava, son Chad (Melissa) Michael and their
daughter Cayden, brothers Steve (Diana) Preston, Dennis
(Judy) Michael and Greg (Brenda) Michael, sisters Toni (Glenn) Knorr, Linda Blakely and Tia (Paul) Pack, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother Ralph and Goldie Michael, mother and stepfather Delores and
Donald Preston, sisters Patricia McNeal, Sandy Gonzalez and Wendy Orlando, and brother Rick Preston.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND
CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Rev. Lee
Stanley and Dr. Teena Gallagher officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday.
Memorials in Breck's name may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to
www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
