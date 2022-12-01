MEYER, George R.



George R. Meyer, of Spring Valley, Ohio, died on November 28, 2022, at 86. George is survived by his wife, Calleen Moloney; his four children, Michael Meyer (wife Jane), Daniel Meyer, Judith Meyer, and Amy Traufler (husband Dale); and eight grandchildren, Doug Meyer (wife Alyssa), Jennifer Neal (husband David), Paul Meyer (wife Marisa), Andrew Geisler, Nicole Geisler, Jake Geisler, Tony Traufler, Emily Traufler, and eight great-grandchildren, Ayvn Meyer, Millie Meyer, Sage Meyer, Roman Meyer, Harlow Neal, Leland Neal, August Meyer, and Cooper Meyer. George is also survived by his four siblings, Rosemary Byrne, Mary Stevens, Dave Meyer (wife Melody), and Mike Meyer (wife Ginny).



George was preceded in death by his father, George John Meyer, his mother, Genevieve (Hite) Meyer, and his first wife, Mary Louise Meyer (Scotty), who died in 1997.



George was born on October 7, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he grew up helping out in his father's neighborhood grocery store. As a boy, George became a proficient roller skater and, with his sister, Rosemary, competed in many competitions, including a national event in Washington, DC.



Following high school, George joined the Air Force and served from November 1954 to January 1958. This experience gave George a lifelong appreciation for everything aeronautical. After his discharge, George attended the Northrop University of Technology and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1961. George applied these engineering skills in his first job, where he was involved in developing the Valkyrie supersonic bomber. He later switched to software engineering and continued to work for Air Force contractors for the remainder of his career.



George married Calleen Moloney in 1982, and they shared a partnership that lasted 40 years and ended with his death. Together they traveled the United States extensively, especially national parks.



George's interests were numerous, and he explored photography, astronomy, design, and flying. He pursued his projects with a zeal, sometimes bordering on obsession. Once, while helping Calleen lay out their extensive backyard gardens, George hired a pilot to fly him over their property for a birds-eye view. George liked to read and belonged to a book club for thirty years, always offering his unique perspective. He enjoyed music, particularly that of the big-band era.



In retirement, George designed and built beautiful, elaborate outdoor structures on his and Calleen's nine-acre property. These included a massive deck that wrapped around the house, an elegant outdoor shelter, an eight-sided pergola, and an arced arbor that is the centerpiece of their backyard garden and has been the backdrop of four weddings.



George kept physically active and ran, skied, hiked, bicycled, and lifted weights throughout his life. As a result, George always appeared a least ten years younger than his age.



George was passionate about his four children and his eight grandkids. He was generous and well known for pressing "gas money" on grandchildren as young as eight. George's sense of humor was displayed when, on an outing with his grandsons, Paul and Andrew, he amped up their game of "Slug Bug" by driving them through a Volkswagen dealership.



In 1993, George and Calleen went to Fripp Island, a resort in South Carolina. This began an annual summer vacation tradition that grew over the years to include all of George's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and provided George additional time to share with his ever-growing family.



George was constant in his desire to be of service to others. He ended most conversations with, "What can I do for you?" Once that query resulted in George running an ad in the paper to give away a pesky rooster that was hectoring his sister-in-law Carley. George turned down several callers who had soup on their minds before finally placing the rooster with a family that wanted a mean rooster as a pet.



George had a tender heart and went to great lengths to protect stray dogs and cats, turtles on the road, and even fledging trees that sprung up on the walking trails that Calleen maintained in their woods.



George was loved by many, and his presence will be deeply missed.



Services will be on Monday, December 5, 2022, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Centerville, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am in the church vestibule and be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. There will be a luncheon at the church following the graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45409.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Tenth Life, a no-kill cat shelter for stray and abandoned (http://www.thetenthlife.org/). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about George at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

