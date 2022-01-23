MEYER, Dennis G.



Dennis G. Meyer, 78, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 25, 1943, the son of August and Esther (Mehl) Meyer. He was a graduate of the 1961 class of Lakota High School and attended Hamilton Technical School and completed a 2 year course



of study in Mechanical Engineering technology. He married the love of his life, Karon Robinson in 1964 and they spent most of their married life in Monroe. Dennis was a lifelong resident of Butler County. He was the youngest of nine children and was born and raised on the family farm in Middletown, Ohio. This family farm became Pleasant Hill Golf Club where he spent 37 years as a co-owner and the Greens Superintendent. Beyond work, he had a passion for gardening and landscaping. He had various other creative interests including pottery, basket weaving, chair caning, picture framing and knitting. He supported the endeavors of his children by joining his son in beekeeping and regularly attending his daughter's yoga class.



Dennis is preceded in death by his parents August F. Meyer and Esther (Mehl) Meyer of Middletown, OH; siblings, August, (Evelyn) Meyer, Marcella Meyer, (Coleman) Cheh, Virginia, (Jack) Griffis, James Meyer, Lynn, (Dottie) Meyer. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karon Meyer; son Paul (Maryann) Meyer; daughter Catherine (Steve) Mayhugh, and granddaughters, Allyson Meyer and Kristen Meyer and several nieces and nephews. Surviving siblings are sister-in-law Phyllis Meyer; brothers David, (Doris) Meyer, Harvey, (Joann) Meyer, Curtis, (Maryjo) Meyer. Private services will be held for his immediate family. A Celebration of Life, for friends and family, will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The American Cancer Society or The Nature Conservancy.

