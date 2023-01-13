METZGER, Steven L.



34, passed away on December 18, 2022. He graduated from Northmont High School. A very personable young man with a generous spirit, he will be missed by many loved ones. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Shari (Heggs). He is survived by his father, Richard and daughter Zora; his sisters Karen (Adrian) Robles, Monica Metzger; and brother Richard Andrew (Kimber); along with nieces Kylie, Isabel, Selena; and nephew David; high school sweetheart Sadye, her daughters Luna and Sephina; close friends Dallas and Jennifer; wife Mariah and her daughter Zaria. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 14th at the VFW, 7578 Fenner Rd., Ludlow Falls, OH 45339 from 3-7 PM with a eulogy beginning at 4. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Steven to defray unexpected funeral expenses with any extra money placed into a college fund for his daughter.

