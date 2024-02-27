Metzger, Lois M.



Lois Harcsa Brooks Metzger (née Pratt), 93, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Ohio Living Quaker Heights Care Community in Waynesville, OH. She was born on April 8, 1930, to Glenn and Mildred (Kramer) Pratt. She enjoyed weekly bingo games with her friends and bingo lottery scratch off tickets when she was no longer able to go to the bingo hall. She learned to play golf at the age of 59 and was a past member of Wildwood Golf Club. She looked forward to winter months spent in Florida and was a devout member of Holy Family Parish. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter; husbands, Andy B. Harcsa, John Brooks, and Everett Metzger; brothers, Glenn "Jim" Pratt, and Robert Pratt. Lois is survived by her son, Ric (Pennie) Harcsa; daughter, Suellen (Rob) Fultz; brother, Lawrence Pratt; grandchildren, Kristie, Harmonie, and Drew (Jana) Harcsa, Shasta (Shane) Jensen, Liz (Sam) Eckhart, and Becky Fultz; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; as well as Everett's children, Julie (Eddie) Arens, Tom (Amy), Jim (Silke), Bill (Tammy), and Chris Metzger; his 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 29th at 10:00 a.m at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St, Middletown, with Father Ed Pratt as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 -or- a charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



