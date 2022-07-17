METOSH, Daniel Aulick



(Master Sergeant USAF Retired)



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away on July 11, 2022. Daniel was born on March 30, 1929, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Cyril and Lois (Jones) Metosh. He proudly served 26 years in the US Air Force until his retirement. Daniel loved his family, especially his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. In his free time he could be found eating cheeseburgers and watching football and baseball. Daniel moved from Charleston, SC, to the St. Leonard community a few years ago. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorit F.; parents and siblings, Patrick, Gloria, Mary, Paula, Jean, and Joseph. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Caroline Metosh-Dickey and son-in-law, David Dickey; grandchildren, Devin Moss Dickey, Corwin Alexander Dickey; sister, Patricia and numerous extended family and friends. Family will greet friends 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Leonard Church, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00AM. Burial with military honors at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com