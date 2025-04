Metcalf, Barbara Jack



age 90, of Washington Township, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com