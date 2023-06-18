Meska, Lucille



Age 98, of Beavercreek, Ohio met her beloved Savior on June 16, 2023. Family will greet friends 11AM-12PM on Friday, June 23 with Funeral Services beginning at 12PM NOON at East Dayton Christian Church, 3415 Linden Ave, Dayton. Lucille will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to East Dayton Christian Church in memory of Lucille. For complete condolences and remembrances please visit www.routsong.com.



