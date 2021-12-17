MERSHON, Glenn



Glenn Mershon, 78, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Glenn was born August 10, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Herman and



Melissa (Perry) Mershon. In the 70's, Glenn and his family moved to Seattle, Washington, where he spent the majority of his life. After retirement, he moved back to Springfield, Ohio, to reunite with his brothers and sisters. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing, playing cards, going to the casino and traveling. Glenn had a great sense of humor but most of all he loved spending time with his family.



Glenn is survived by his wife of 40 plus years, Lee Mershon; sons, John (Gina) Mershon, Richard (Dani) Mackmer, Terry (Wanda) Mackmer, Travis Mackmer, Danny (Jan) Mackmer, Donny Mackmer, Randy (Desi) Mackmer and James (Cherri) Mackmer; siblings, Frank Eugene Mershon, Vivian (Paul) Colwell, Carolyn V. (Leon) Darst, Marilyn L. Ramby and Ted Mershon; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Kenneth Eugene Mershon; siblings, Otha Richard Moore, Ellen Marie Mabry, Theresa Mae Puckett, Anthony Wayne Mershon and Tracy Howard Mershon.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 noon – 1pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Moore officiating.



Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana.



