Merritt, William L.



Age 101, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at U.C. Medical Center, Cincinnati. He was born in Union Town, Ohio on March 17, 1922, the son of James and Marjorie (Lee) Merritt. He graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a World War 11 Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. He married Norma M. Griffiths on September 15, 1945 in St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was a member of several organizations including: the Hamilton Kiwanis Club, the Public Utility Commission, and the Presbyterian Church. He was active at Berkeley Square Retirement Community for over 20 years. He was known for walking a mile each day, playing bridge, and visiting with friends. He is survived by children Jeanne (Bill) Kincer, Hamilton, OH, Kathy Diorio, Lower Macungie, PA, and William J. Merritt, Naples, FL; grandchildren, Deanna (Pete) Bosco, Saucon Valley, PA, Kurt (Sunny) Umlauf, Phoenix, AZ, Mark Umlauf, Hamilton, OH, and Casey Kincer (Dr. Shannon Morgan) Hamilton, OH; great grandchildren, Melissa, Alexandra Bosco, Saucon Valley, PA and Jackson Umlauf, Alamogorda, NM, Shaylyn Umlauf, Phoenix, AZ; brother, Richard (Linda) Merritt and sister Lois Barr; sisters in law Lois Keller and Katherine Moravick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Norma Merritt; brothers, James Bentley Merritt, Robert Merritt, John Merritt; and a sister, Helene Hart. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Presbyterian Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



