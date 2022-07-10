MERRIMAN, GEORGE

MERRIMAN, Jr., George



Age 72, born June 3, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, departed this earthly life Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton, after battling cancer. He graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1968. He retired from General Motors after 31 years of service. He received Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and Leader. Preceded in death by his father, George Merriman Sr.; grandmothers, Alice Merriman, Pearl Cheek; grandfather, Landon Cheek II; uncle, Landon Cheek III; sister-in-law, Cornelia Merriman. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Pamela Merriman; mother, Helen Merriman; daughter, Tilesha Merriman; son, Terrance Merriman; grandson, Terrance Merriman Jr.; sister, Deborah Merriman; brothers, Jonathan Merriman, Landis Merriman (fiancée, Cheri); loving and devoted cousin, Medoria (Darryl) Smith, and the Cheek/Nalls family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks to the Saunders family. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, July 12, at Mt. Enon M. B. Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

