Menninger, James

Menninger, Dr. James Joseph



"Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength." Mark 12:30 Dr. James Joseph Menninger entered into God's Kingdom on February 15, 2025 at the age of 71. Jim was born on March 19th, 1953 to Jim and Rosemary (Spivey) Menninger. Jim's life and ministry was characterized by his deep faith in Jesus and the desire to share His word with others. Jim was born and raised in Fairfield, Ohio where he was known to many in the community as the local, reliable paperboy. At Fairfield High School, Jim served as student body president for three years, lettered in several sports, was active in the German club and was selected as the Most Outstanding Citizen of the class of 1971. After high school, Jim attended Princeton University in New Jersey, graduating with a BA in Historical Studies. He later attended Ashland University where he earned a PHD in Theology. He had a love for learning and also completed postdoctoral work at the University of Cincinnati, University of Arizona and University of Vienna. Professionally, Jim served as a youth leader at Immanuel Baptist, Director of Religious Life at Ashland University, Adjunct Professor at both Wilmington and Ashland Colleges, and consultant/lecturer at the University of Cincinnati. He also founded and led the Campus Life Organization, served as a life coach for Miami University athletic teams, ministered with missionaries in both Germany and the Philippines and served as Senior Pastor at Washington Baptist and Columbia Baptist, as well as working with several other church communities. Additionally, Jim served as a councilman for the city of Fairfield. Jim loved people and did not know a stranger; he always took the time to ask questions, to listen and to get to know each person as an individual. Jim loved and enjoyed competition. Whether it was during his time on Princeton University's Varsity Lightweight football team, fishing on Lake Erie with his sister and brothers-in-law, challenging a friend on the tennis court, a backyard picnic cornhole game or a friendly card game with family, he was a competitor. Jim's memory will forever have a place in the hearts of his family and friends that loved him, but also, in the countless lives of those hearts that were changed through his ministries. He had a true gift for learning, teaching and a passion to share the gospel with others. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Neal Menninger. He leaves behind four sisters: Terrill (Rick) Broshear, Linda (Bob) Krause, Judy (John) Philpot, and Leah Menninger. "Uncle Jimmy" will be dearly missed by many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Community Church, 2015 N.W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 the public may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd, Fairfield, OH, 45014 in his name. Please include Menninger Scholarship Fund on the memo line. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com