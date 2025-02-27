Mendenhall, Hilbert

Mendenhall Jr., Hilbert "Gil"



Hilbert "Gil" Mendenhall Jr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on February 23, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on October 15, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, Gil was a kind-hearted soul whose generous spirit touched the lives of many. He was known for his warm smile, which left a lasting impression on everyone he met.



Gil spent an incredible 69 years married to his loving wife, Lucille "Lucy" Mendenhall, showcasing a partnership built on love and commitment. Together, they raised a wonderful family that includes their daughter, Susan Morrissey and her husband Mike, and their son, Mike Mendenhall. Gil's legacy continues through his grandchildren: Lisa Morrissey, Amy Morrissey and her husband Dan Holsey, Matt Neidert, Christine McIntosh, and Jessica Hipp and her husband Devin Hipp. He was also a cherished great-grandfather to Liam York, Madeline York, Luke McIntosh, Elane McIntosh, Caleb Hipp, Anna Hipp, and Finley Hipp.



Gil's personality was marked by his willingness to help others. Friends and loved ones have fond memories of his selflessness and the joy he brought into their lives. He shared a passion for working on and restoring cars, often spending hours perfecting each detail, a hobby that reflected both his meticulous nature and his dedication to craftsmanship.



He is survived by not only his immediate family but also numerous nieces, nephews, and friends whose lives he enriched. Sadly, Gil was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Teresa "Teri" Mendenhall, as well as his parents, Hilbert Mendenhall Sr. and Nellie Mendenhall. He was also mourned by his siblings: Nellie "Betty" Ravetto, Doris Hicks, Danny Mendenhall, and Kenny Mendenhall.



A visitation will be held on March 3, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM, at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio. Gil will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery in Beavercreek.



Gil Mendenhall will be remembered not only for his kindness but also for the love he shared with those around him. His spirit will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends, who will carry his memory into the future.



Family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Wellington at Dayton and Day City Hospice for their exceptional care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Gil may be made to American Cancer Society or to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd Suite 201, 203, & 301, Dayton, OH 45459.



