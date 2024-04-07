Melvin, Michael

Melvin, Michael Richard

Michael R. Melvin, 79, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in his home. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise (Carpenter) Melvin; daughter, Mary Michelle (Doug) Schmid; son, Matthew Richard Melvin; stepsons, W. Allan (Jennifer) Midgley, Todd Midgley; sister, Lou A. (Mike) Cox; grandchildren, Timothy M. Melvin, Mercedes M. Melvin, Malayna J. Melvin; Tanner L. Nichols, M. Wade Nichols; great-grandchildren, Maylee, Macyi, Maverick, and Blakelynn Melvin, Hensley, and Owen Reasor, Parker and Baylor Nichols; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 -7 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Messiah Lutheran Church, Urbana Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in the church with Pastor Ray Branstiter officiating.

Live Stream will be available on the Messiah Lutheran Church Urbana Facebook and MLCUrbana YouTube page starting at 9:55 AM.

Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

