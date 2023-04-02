Melson, Sadie Ransom

Ransom Melson, Sadie Frances



Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor L. D. Hayes officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

