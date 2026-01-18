Melba Bryan

Bryan, Melba Rose



BRYAN, Melba Rose, age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at Miami Valley Hospital. Melba was a Nurse Manager at Stillwater Health Center, retiring after many years of service. She was a member of Greater Galilee Baptist Church, American Business Women's Association, Daughters of Isis and Les Grandmere. Melba was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John W. Bryan, Jr.; brother, Michael Hampton, Sr.; and grandson, Justin E. Isom. She leaves behind her daughters & son-in-law, Evelyn-Anne Bryan-Cole (Darrick), Karen L. Isom; brother, Isaac Hampton, Jr.; grandchildren, Bryan D. Dortch, Lauren N. Isom-Marshall (John), Charissa D. Walton; great-grandchildren, Armani, Aven, Nyah, Grayson and Penelope; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10:45 AM Thursday, January 22, 2026 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1001 Beatrice Drive with Bishop Dr. Eric A. Burns officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Melba's memory.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



