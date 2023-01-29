MEIER, Steven Woodrow



Age 71, of Kettering, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. Steve was born January 30, 1951, to the late Woodrow and Norma Jean (Boldman) Meier. He was raised in Apple Creek and graduated from Waynedale High School in 1969 and then from Morehead State University in 1973. Steve earned his Masters from the University of Dayton in 1986. Steve dedicated over 35 years of his life teaching high school. He also coached football and wrestling. Steve officiated high school wrestling for over 45 years. Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Cindy; his parents, stepmother, Katy Meier; sister, Kelly Meier; and nephew, Michael Neal. He is survived by children, Stephanie (Joe) Hyrne and Steve (Kim) Meier; grandson, Conner Hyrne; brothers, Jeff (Jolene) Meier; sisters, Cindy (Tom) Henry, Tammy Meier, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, February 1 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, February 2 at the funeral home. Burial in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or https://www.hospiceofdayton.org. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

