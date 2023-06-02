Mehr, Lou N.



Lou Mehr, 95, of Mazatlan, Mexico passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2023.



Lou was born on January 3, 1928 in Richmond, Minnesota to Leah and Jack Mehr and grew up in St. Cloud, Minnesota. After his parents divorced when he was about 9, his mother and his three siblings relocated to the state of Washington, while Lou stayed behind with his aunt and uncle Moni and Jeff. Upon graduation from high school, he was drafted into the Army as part of Occupational Forces and was eventually stationed in Kyoto, Japan.



After his discharge from the service, Lou enrolled in college at St. Cloud University. It was during this period on September 12, 1950 that Lou and Shirley Birk married. Upon graduation from college, Lou was hired by St. Regis Paper Company and was assigned to the paper mill in Sartell, Minnesota. Many promotions later, Lou was relocated to the St. Regis paper mill in Dayton, Ohio in 1963. By this time, the family had grown to include son Tom and daughter Nancy. Following St. Regis's decision to sell the Dayton paper mill in 1973, Lou was offered the position of President of the newly structured company Howard Paper Company. Lou was instrumental in growing the company, including at least one acquisition. Lou led a very active life, getting up every morning at 4:30 to take a run, something Lou continued into his 80's. When Lou's knees no longer cooperated, he started going to the gym 6 days a week. Lou was also very dedicated to the Catholic church and rarely if ever missed Sunday mass or his daily reciting of the rosary. Lou was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes while living in Dayton. Lou was an avid traveler and loved fishing and hunting. He took several trips a year with customers and suppliers to fishing and hunting lodges throughout the US and Canada. Lou and Shirley also enjoyed their annual trips to Cancun and Acapulco. In August of 1989, the investment group that owned Howard Paper Company sold the company, allowing Lou the opportunity to retire early at the age of 55.



Lou and Shirley began the search for their dream retirement home with a few parameters: warmer climate, lake front, and close to a college football team. They found their ideal spot in Seneca, South Carolina and built their dream home on Lake Keowee. Lou and Shirley became avid Clemson football and basketball fans, and were season ticket holders for many years until Shirley's passing in 1999. In 2005, Lou relocated to Mazatlan, Mexico with a house on the El Cid Golf Course. At this time, Lou hired Edith Guzman to help him run the house. Lou thoroughly enjoyed his new tropical home and his many expat friends and neighbors. Not a Saturday passed without his weekly dinner at Panchos with various friends and family. Lou spent the last two years of his life living at The Gardens Assisted Living facility and was well looked after by both Edith and the Gardens staff.



Lou was predeceased by wife Shirley, siblings Eileen, Carol and Lloyd. He is survived by son Tom (Lori) and Nancy (Steve), as well as many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Edith Guzman for being a loyal employee to Lou for 18 years and tending to his every need. Also a big thank you to the caring staff at The Gardens of Mazatlan for Lou's care the past two years.

