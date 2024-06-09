Mefford, Sandra

Mefford (Jentleson), Sandra J. "Sandy"



Sandra J. (Jentleson) Mefford, age 79 of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2024. She retired from General Motors after many years of service. Sandy was a proud member of the Dayton College Women's Club and the Dayton Catholic Women's Club. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. Sandy was also a former member of St. Rita Catholic Church and Precious Blood Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will forever be remembered for being a Trusted and Loyal friend to many. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Donald Jentleson and Janice Lepore-Jentleson, nephew: Adam (Nicolette Stosser-Bassett) Jentleson, nieces: Elizabeth (Jason) Wright, Caroline (Kevin) Troidl, great niece: Emma Troidl, great nephew: Roman Jentleson, and numerous friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents: Philip and Helen (Spears) Jentleson and husband: Paul E. Mefford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (3033 Far Hills Ave.) The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will be held privately at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



