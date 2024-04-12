Meece, Norma Jean



Norma Jean (Milburn) Meece, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Middletown to parents, Charles and Pearl (Wells) Milburn, both of whom preceded her in death. Norma taught at Rosedale Elementary for 30 years and then 2 years at Springhill Elementary for Middletown City Schools. She was a longtime volunteer for Hospice Care of Middletown, as well as one of the founding board members there. She also volunteered at Atrium Medical Center. Norma was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Middletown. She was the wife of Dr. Linden Meece and they enjoyed 30 years together before he passed away in 2012. Norma is survived by her grandchildren, Davy Pugh & Rianna Robinson; great grandchildren, Alexandria, Octavia & Ariana; sister-in-law, Annie Milburn; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Norma was preceded in death by her son, David Pugh; and her first husband, Leslie Pugh. Funeral service will be Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Fred Hurst officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



