Medley, Wanda D.



Wanda D. Medley, age 90, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2024. She was born in New Boston, Ohio on January 4, 1934 to the late Homer E. and Esther Henson. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, William "Pete" Medley; her sister, Wilma Henson; her brothers: Homer Henson Jr. (Janice) and Russell Henson (Edna Mae); and brother-in-law, Cliff Irving. She is survived by her children: Bryan Medley (Patricia) and Michelle Iles (Mark); siblings: Ralph Henson (Donna Jean), Alvena Henson, and Fern Irving; grandchildren: Roxanna Zinkhon (Doug), David Grisso (Kelly), and Michelle Shook; 7 great-grandchildren: Chris (Gretchen), Derek (Lauren), Miranda (Hunter), Bubby (Emily), Jonah, Grace, and Mikayla; 4 great-great-grandchildren; good friends, Sue Cox, Shirley France and Sandy Kienow; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a member of the North Huber Heights Baptist Church. She retired after over 30 years of service at Wayne High School's cafeteria. Wanda was also an avid bowler and garage sale shopper. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her kindness and generosity will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, May 10, 2024 at North Huber Heights Baptist Church, 6193 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, where the service will begin at 1:00pm. Following the service, Wanda will be laid to rest with William at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Wanda or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



