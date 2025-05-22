Meconi, Martha

Meconi (Apple), Martha Lee



age 76, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2025. Born on September 10, 1948, in Louisiana, Martha was a woman of remarkable intellect, creativity, and compassion whose legacy lives on in the many lives she touched. Martha was the beloved wife of LaVerne "Tony" Meconi, and devoted mother to Molly Juratovac, Megan Meconi and her husband Marc Vendrell Cerventes, and to Marla Rzeszotarski and her husband John. She was a cherished grandmother to Sophia, Sebastian, Sawyer, and Will. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliverose and William Apple, and her sisters, Donna Yagley and Jane Wheelhouse. Martha dedicated over 30 years of her life to teaching mathematics at The University of Akron, where she inspired countless students with her clarity, patience, and passion. In addition to her academic career, she was a lifelong music instructor, sharing her gift with others through her love of the harp. A woman of many talents, Martha was a skilled and expressive calligrapher, a masterful harpist, an avid puzzle enthusiast, and an accomplished card maker, among other talents. Her creativity and grace were present in all she did. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44304. A service will follow on Saturday, May 24th at 10:00am at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, OH 45429, with interment at Davids Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation in Martha's memory. www, myotonic.org Martha will be remembered for her gentle spirit, extraordinary talents, and the unwavering love she gave to her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, intellect, and beauty. Services in care of Routsong Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com