Meadows, Helen Kay



Helen K. Meadows, age 91, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023, surrounded by her daughters. She was born June 26,1932, to William Buchan and Marie Elizabeth (Sites) Bruce in Ironton, Ohio. She attended schools in Greenup and Ashland, Kentucky. In 1952, she married Wayne H. Meadows and began her life as a military wife. Helen's greatest joy in life was her family and with each move she created a comfortable familiar home environment no matter where they were stationed. She loved to bake and there was always a fresh baked dessert on the kitchen counter. She was known for her pecan pie and cheesecake, even winning blue ribbons for them at the county fair. She was an active member of several Masonic organizations, including Daughters of the Nile (60 yrs), Order of the Eastern Star (60 years), White Shrine of Jerusalem, and Order of the Amaranth. She had been married to Wayne for 66 years when he died in 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Wilfred Bruce, Raymond Bruce, Robert Bruce, James Bruce, and sisters, Margaret Sterrett, Mary Black, and Joan Berkley. She is survived by her daughters Janis Meadows, Mary Meadows (Michael Browne), and Margaret Palmer, and several nieces and nephews.



Graveside services were held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com