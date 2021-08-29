MEADE, Randy



66, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born to Albert and Peggy Meade on Nov. 25, 1954, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Randy is survived by his son, Jeffrey Meade (Stephanie); daughter, Andrea Willford (Andy); 3 brothers, Tim Meade, Bernie Meade (Trish) and Derrick Meade; 3 granddaughters,



Shelby Willford, Isabelle and Leila Meade; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

